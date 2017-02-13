Docs, Not Reps, Should Decide On Medical Marijuana, Wis. AG Says

February 13, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana, Wisconsin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says the medical community should decide whether marijuana is suitable medicine, not state lawmakers.

Democratic legislators have proposed legalizing medical marijuana after Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he’s open to the idea. But the effort faces long odds given opposition from Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgeral and Gov. Scott Walker.

Schimel told reporters in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday that he doesn’t think that decision should be made by lawmakers. He says that power should rest with the Food and Drug Administration and medical organizations which haven’t recognized the drug as medicine.

Schimel says marijuana is a gateway drug that can frequently lead to more dangerous drug abuse.

Wisconsin Democrats have also called for a non-binding referendum to measure support for legalization.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia