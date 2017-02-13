Oakdale PD Investigating Racial Slur Painted On Garage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a racial epithet was spray painted on a garage in Oakdale.
Police received three reports of vandalism in Oakdale, including two incidents of graffiti and one of motor vehicle tampering.
The incidents occurred on the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Helmo Avenue North and the 4700 block of Hayward Road North.
In one incident, a racial epithet was spray painted on a garage door. At another site, “nice car” was spray painted on a garage door.
Police said there have been no other similar incidents in Oakdale recently. Authorities have made no arrests and no suspects have been identified.