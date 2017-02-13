Shakopee Public Schools Investigate ‘Transmittal Of Inappropriate Images’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shakopee Public Schools officials say they are working with police to investigate a “transmittal of inappropriate images” among some of the school’s students.
According to the school district, the investigation is still ongoing, and due to data privacy restrictions, further details cannot be released.
Superintendent Dr. Rod Thompson addressed the incident Monday.
“As we look into the matter, we want to encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of transmitting inappropriate images through email and/or text messages,” Thompson said. “Today’s students are connected to one another, and to the world, via digital technology more than any previous generation. Everything sent over the internet or a cell phone can be shared with the entire world, which is why it is important to exercise good judgment in sending and/or sharing messages and pictures. It is also imperative that parents talk with their children of all ages about social media and monitor their online social media use to help them navigate this new, ever-changing online social world.”