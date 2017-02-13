Charges: Man Tried To Sell $20K Worth Of Stolen Memorabilia On eBay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Eagan man faces charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia and attempting to sell it on eBay.
According to a criminal complaint, Eagan police responded to a report of a theft on Sept. 8. A homeowner told police $20,000 worth of memorabilia was stolen from his home. He told police he suspected 24-year-old Mitchell Anthony Bright, who was living in the home.
The homeowner said he found about 25 of the stolen items on eBay.
The complaint states Bright admitted stealing the items to an investigator. Additional stolen items had been pawned by Bright, according to investigators.
Bright is charged with felony theft. He is scheduled to appear in court April 17.