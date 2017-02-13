Does Monday’s #Top10WxDay Mark The End Of Winter In Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marks our first Top 10 Weather Day of 2017, but a warming trend this February shows there could be more in the near future.

This month will truly be one for the books in Minnesota. There’s no snow in sight — not even in the long-term forecast.

In just under a year, a plaza in downtown Minneapolis is supposed to be full of snow and snowmobiles for a winter-themed corridor to the Super Bowl. If this month’s sunny weather is any indication, however, that may be a bit tricky.

Celebrating the winter weather lately has not been easy to do. It can be a big problem for a winter event planner like Mike Erickson. They can manufacture snow at Theodore Wirth Park, but only to a point.

“Making snow, that’s great,” Erickson said. “But you kinda of wish Mother Nature could help, and I don’t think she can anymore.”

Avid skier Tom Camp is frustrated, too.

“It’s beautiful weather for sure, first time out, no jacket,” he said. “It’s really lovely to be out, but it’s really slow and slushy skiing, so it’s not good for the sport.”

It’s likely that at next weeks Mayor’s Challenge, racers will only be able to use part of the course. There’s also anxiety over the upcoming race in Hayward.

“The Birke is in two weeks, so we’re really crossing our fingers, hoping the forecast is not correct,” Camp said.

But not everyone is upset about the weather, Steven McFarland of St. Louis Park and his dog, Jet.

“Anyday he can go outside without getting too cold — he enjoys being able to use the bathroom without running toward the door right afterwards,” McFarland said.

Savoring the Lake of the Isles Dog Park, McFarland is at peace with the warmth, too.

“It’s nice to not have to wear as much covering as we do in February,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to walk outside without snow pants, that’s for sure. And what’s also nice is less shoveling.”

In Minnesota it’s truly a mixed bag — of temperatures and emotions.

The event planner for the Loppet Winter events says it’s been a stressful year, as there’s been a big campaign to embrace winter. In just under a year, winter will be the theme for Super Bowl activities that will fill Nicollet Mall. If it’s like this year, it will feel more like spring.