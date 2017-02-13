Window Cleaner Admits To Swiping More Than $1,000 Worth Of Jewelry

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A window cleaner is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of jewelry from a West St. Paul home.
Anthony Arellano, 40, of Woodbury, was charged via summons with one count of theft (over $1,000 up to $5,000), according to charges filed this month in Dakota County.
According to a criminal complaint, a homeowner in West St. Paul called police in August to report that more than $1,000 of his wife’s jewelry was missing. The man suspected the window cleaning crew that worked at the house a week earlier.
In October, investigators met with Arellano, who was one of people in the cleaning crew. He admitted to stealing the jewelry, the complaint states.
Arellano is slated to appear in Dakota County court on April 17. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.