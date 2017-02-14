4 Things To Know: Playboy Nudes, Grammy Ratings & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Tuesday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day. They include an emergency situation in northern California and a high-profile exit from one of the highest positions in President Trump’s team.
Security Adviser Michael Flynn Steps Down
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has stepped down amid a controversy over his discussions of U.S. sanctions against Russia with a Russian envoy. Flynn offered his resignation late Monday night. He issued a statement, saying he “inadvertently briefed the vice president and others with incomplete information regarding the calls.” The possibly illegal conversations took place shortly before the president took office.
Evacuation In Oroville, California
A mandatory evacuation order remains in place for parts of Northern California as crews continue to tackle an emergency at the nation’s tallest dam. Officials have been working to fix a damaged spillway at Lake Oroville Dam and contain the threat of flooding. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated.
Playboy Bringing Back The … Well, You Know
Playboy is bringing back nude photos. The magazine did away with the nudity a year ago, but officials said on Monday that was a mistake. Playboy’s chief creative officer said the way the magazine portrayed nudity was dated.
Ratings Up For Grammy Awards
This year’s Grammy Awards brought in its biggest audience in three years. Around 26 million people tuned in. That’s up from last year — but down from the 28.5 million viewers in 2014. The 2012 show, the previous time Adele swept the awards, garnered 39.91 million viewers. That show was also staged the day after Whitney Houston died.