Just In Time For Valentine’s Day, Abdallah Candies Expands To Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Family-owned Abdallah Candies has been a staple in Minnesota since 1909 and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the brand has expanded to a new location.
The candy maker recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new store in Apple Valley that will sell a variety of treats to satisfy every sweet tooth: prepackaged chocolates, 200 varieties of bulk chocolates, caramels and sugar-free varieties of chocolate and caramel.
The Burnsville store will also remain open.
For more information on store hours or to order Abdallah candies, visit abdallahcandies.com.