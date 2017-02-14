Iowa Sheriff: 7 Injured After Car Hits Amish Carriage

MCINTIRE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven family members in a carriage have been injured in a collision with a car in northern Iowa.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Sunday on a county road about two miles west of McIntire. The Sheriff’s Office says the car driven by 34-year-old Marshall Peters, of Toeterville, ran into the rear of the Amish-style carriage.
The carriage driver was flown to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. He was identified as 47-year-old Ura Petersheim, of rural McIntire. Six relatives with him in the carriage were taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. It’s unclear whether Peters was injured.
