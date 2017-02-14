Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

Iowa Sheriff: 7 Injured After Car Hits Amish Carriage

February 14, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

MCINTIRE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say seven family members in a carriage have been injured in a collision with a car in northern Iowa.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. Sunday on a county road about two miles west of McIntire. The Sheriff’s Office says the car driven by 34-year-old Marshall Peters, of Toeterville, ran into the rear of the Amish-style carriage.

The carriage driver was flown to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. He was identified as 47-year-old Ura Petersheim, of rural McIntire. Six relatives with him in the carriage were taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. It’s unclear whether Peters was injured.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia