Crystal Police: Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested In 2-Year-Old’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Crystal say a 21-year-old man is accused in the weekend death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Quran Jabari Mitchell is charged with second-degree homicide and is currently in the Hennepin County Jail. Online records show he is slated to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
In a press release Tuesday, police said Mitchell was arrested following a weekend investigation into the boy’s death.
Late Saturday night, officers in the north Minneapolis suburb responded to a call of a boy not breathing at a home on Adair Avenue, police say. Officers and emergency crews found the boy bruised, unconscious and seriously ill.
Doctors later determined the boy had suffered several episodes of cardiac arrest and was neurologically unresponsive. He was pronounced dead Sunday.
In an autopsy, the medical examiner found that the boy had suffered head injuries and retinal hemorrhages consistent with blunt force trauma, police say.
The investigation into the boy’s death is still on-going.