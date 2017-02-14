Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp Cleaning Up After Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Flooding and cleanup efforts are presenting safety concerns at a North Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.
Protesters were warned they were in a dangerous location and abandoned the camp. The effects of warmer weather are now beginning to become evident.
Officials say the rising water is complicating the clean up, which is only a quarter of the way complete.
“It’s flooding. Their beds are actually flooding, so just helping people move out, people are going up the hill,” protester Mimi Salvador said. “It’s easier to get some of the structures up, because they were iced down, and they’re starting to come up a little easier.”
Clean-up crews are confident that the waste will be out of the camp by the February 22nd deadline.