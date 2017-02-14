Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

Audit Shows Efforts To Diversify State Workers Are Underfunded

February 14, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Equality, Equity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new audit shows even though efforts to improve the diversity of state workers is a top priority, there’s a lot more work to be done.

The audit found the state historically has strong policies to promote equal opportunities for minorities and other targeted groups.

But the efforts are underfunded and inadequately staffed.

In 2015, about 3 percent of the roughly $2 billion in contracts awarded by the state went to businesses owned by someone from a targeted group.

The majority of that 3 percent went to businesses owned by women, leaving the rest to business owners of color.

The audit was proposed by state and local chapters of the NAACP.

