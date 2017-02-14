Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

Driving Ranges At 3 Minneapolis Golf Courses Opening Friday

February 14, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: City of Minneapolis, Columbia Golf Course, Driving Range, Golf, Gross Golf Course, Hiawatha Golf Course

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Does our recent stretch of mild weather have you itching to get out and work on your golf swing?

If you’re ready to get the dust off your clubs, you can do so as early as Friday as at least three Minneapolis driving ranges will be opening. City officials said practice ranges at Columbia, Gross and Hiawatha Golf Courses will be open starting at 10 a.m.

The practice ranges will be open from 10 a.m. to dusk throughout the weekend as temperatures will remain mild for the next several days. The extended forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s and even above 50 this weekend and into next week.

If the mild weather continues and we don’t get snow, it could be a very early start to the Minnesota golf season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia