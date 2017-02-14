Driving Ranges At 3 Minneapolis Golf Courses Opening Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Does our recent stretch of mild weather have you itching to get out and work on your golf swing?
If you’re ready to get the dust off your clubs, you can do so as early as Friday as at least three Minneapolis driving ranges will be opening. City officials said practice ranges at Columbia, Gross and Hiawatha Golf Courses will be open starting at 10 a.m.
The practice ranges will be open from 10 a.m. to dusk throughout the weekend as temperatures will remain mild for the next several days. The extended forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s and even above 50 this weekend and into next week.
If the mild weather continues and we don’t get snow, it could be a very early start to the Minnesota golf season.