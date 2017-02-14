Hennepin County Government Center Hosts Free Valentine’s Day Weddings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love was in the air along the skyway at the Hennepin County Government Center on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.
Dozens of couples showed up for free wedding ceremonies in downtown Minneapolis.
“He proposed last Valentine’s Day and we’re actually getting married in Mexico on Saturday. With Mexican law, it’s just kinda crazy to get married down there so we thought a year anniversary of the engagement we’d just come,” Allison said.
Mike and Allison have been together for 2-and-a-half years.
Mike says he wore the suit because he knows Allison hates it, and they are taking their “real pictures” at their wedding in Mexico.