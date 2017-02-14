Valentine's Day: Most, Least Romantic Films | Why Are Cards So Spendy? | How Singles Will Spend | And More!

Hennepin County Government Center Hosts Free Valentine’s Day Weddings

February 14, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Hennepin County Government Center, Valentine's Day, Weddings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love was in the air along the skyway at the Hennepin County Government Center on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day.

Dozens of couples showed up for free wedding ceremonies in downtown Minneapolis.

“He proposed last Valentine’s Day and we’re actually getting married in Mexico on Saturday. With Mexican law, it’s just kinda crazy to get married down there so we thought a year anniversary of the engagement we’d just come,” Allison said.

Mike and Allison have been together for 2-and-a-half years.

Mike says he wore the suit because he knows Allison hates it, and they are taking their “real pictures” at their wedding in Mexico.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia