St. Cloud Man Reported Missing, Not Seen In Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud are looking for a man that hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan John Meyer was first reported missing on Friday after a welfare check on Rivercrest Drive. Police say Meyer hasn’t shown up for work and isn’t answering his phone.
Investigators determined he was last seen at 2 a.m. Wednesday at Cashwise in Waite Park, believed to be driving a white 2006 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plates 680UZN. He’s described as a white male, 6’1″ tall and 160 lbs with long hair and a beard.
Anyone with information should call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.