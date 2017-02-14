Randy Moss Celebrates Turning 40 With… Touchdowns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Randy Moss was one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the Minnesota Vikings.

Moss turned 40 on Monday, so how did the NFL celebrate it? With touchdowns, of course. Moss spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings and was one of the best players in the 1998-99 season that went to the NFC Championship.

The NFL posted a video on Twitter Monday to celebrate his birthday. It featured every touchdown he had of at least 40 yards. There were plenty of them, including a long punt return in the video that is more than nine minutes long.

Moss had 17 touchdowns in his rookie season with the Vikings, and had at least 1,200 yards receiving in each of his first six seasons. He had 90 touchdowns with the Vikings before making it known to ownership he was unhappy and being traded to the Oakland Raiders.

In honor of @RandyMoss‘ 40th Birthday… Here’s every single 40+ yard TD from his amazing career! #HBDMoss https://t.co/APsscvMHCE — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2017

Moss played with the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, returned to the Vikings briefly and finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Among his top performances with the Vikings was the three touchdown game he had against the Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving on a national stage. During his time with the Vikings, Moss caught touchdown passes from Daunte Culpepper, Jeff George, Randall Cunningham, Todd Bauman and Brad Johnson.