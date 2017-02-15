4 Things To Know: American Boy Doll, Dam Emergency & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Wednesday, Feb. 15. They include an arrest in the death of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, and a big unveiling in the American Girls doll line.
Fallout From Flynn’s Departure
President Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday. This comes as his administration faces renewed questions about Russia. A report published in The New York Times claims advisers to President Trump were in constant contact with Russia during the 2016 election. Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied any communication happened.
Woman Arrested In Kim Jong Nam’s Death
Malaysian police say a Vietnamese woman has been arrested in the death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother. Kim Jong Nam was murdered Monday. Authorities believe someone grabbed his face from behind and poisoned him. Nam was boarding a flight to visit his family when he was attacked.
Residents Return In Northern California
Hundreds of thousands of people living near California’s damaged Oroville Dam are returning home. Authorities lifted a mandatory evacuation order yesterday — saying the flood threat at the dam had improved. Officials are still urging people to be vigilant — with a series of storms in the forecast.
Newest American Girl Doll … Is A Boy
American Girl’s newest doll is a boy. His name is Logan Everett and he plays drums for Tenney Grant, a girl trying to make it big in Nashville. American Girl says a boy character has been a top request from fans for decades. You can buy the doll for $115 starting Thursday.