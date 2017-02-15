U Researchers Help In Study Showing Way To Predict Autism In Infants

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota researchers were part of a first-of-its kind study that shows it’s possible to predict, with high accuracy, if infants will develop autism spectrum disorder, depending on early changes in their brains and family history.

The study, published in the prestigious journal Nature, says that researchers from several institutions were able to use MRI scans to predict autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children before they were 2-years-old, the earliest time when characteristics of ASD can be observed.

Jed Elison, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor at the U of M’s Institute of Child Development, said the findings lay the foundation for scientists and doctors to move toward helping children before they are diagnosed.

“These findings not only are significant for the field of autism, but they also could inform the broader field of psychiatry and prevention science as it relates to various psychiatric conditions,” Elison said.

In the study, which was led by researchers at University of North Carolina, scientists scanned the brains of more than 100 infants who had an older sibling with ASD, checking development at six, 12 and 24 months of age.

What scientists found was that these high-risk children, who went on to develop ASD, experienced a hyper-expansion of the brain from six to 12 months of age. The subsequent overgrowth was then linked to the emergence of autistic social deficits in the child’s toddler years.

The MRI data researchers gathered in the study – which also included children from low-risk families – was plugged into a computer program that came up with an algorithm to predict which infants would meet ASD criteria at 2 years of age.

The algorithm was applied to another group infants in the study and was able to predict autism in high-risk children at 2 years of age with an accuracy of over 80 percent.

Jason Wolff, a co-author on the study and an assistant professor of educational psychology at the U of M, said the research allows scientists to better understand how autism unfolds early in life.

“It provides new clues about the timing and specific mechanisms of brain development that precede a diagnosis,” he said. “It also offers the unprecedented possibility of predicting whether or not a child will develop autism based on neurobiological data.”