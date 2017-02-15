BOOMCHICKAPOP. Link

“The BOOMCHICKAPOP® story is nothing short of fantastical. And would you believe it all started in a cold, Minnesota garage? Dan and Angie Bastian wanted to do something fun with their kids, while showing them the value of hard work. The dedicated Spanish teacher and nurse practitioner soon turned their amazing kettle corn recipe into a BOOMing business. Sold at local events, this popcorn quickly caught the eye and more importantly, the taste buds of The Vikings*. The rest, as they say, is history.”
February 15, 2017
