No Arrests In Brooklyn Center Hotel Death, Victim ID’d

February 15, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Center, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sources have identified the woman shot to death at a Brooklyn Center hotel Saturday night.

Allie Campbell, an 18-year-old from St. Cloud, was shot at the Quality Inn Hotel on James Circle.

Police arrested six people that night, then released five of them.

One person is still being held on a parole violation and has not been charged in the homicide. As of yet, no one has been charged in connection with Campbell’s death.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office continues to review the case.

Her funeral is scheduled for Friday.

