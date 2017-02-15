High School Interpreter Accused Of Having Sex With Student

February 15, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Criminal Sexual Conduct, Denise Ramirez, School Worker, St. James High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old St. James woman is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student who she was assisting as an interpreter in school.

According to WCCO affiliate KEYC, Denisse Ramirez faces one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ramirez was reportedly the victim’s interpreter at St. James High School. Police began investigating after the victim approached her husband about the relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, Ramirez and the victim had sexual contact in November of 2016 and exchanged messages until after Christmas break – when she was no longer his interpreter.

