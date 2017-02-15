Judge To Decide Fate Of Charges Against St. Anthony Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drop the charges or proceed with the case? That’s the decision Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary will be tasked with Wednesday morning when oral arguments begin on the charges filed against 28-year-old St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a weapon last November in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

In a court filing last week, defense attorneys for Yanez said he should not face charges. The memorandum claims Castile’s gun was accessible and he reached for it during the traffic stop.

Prosecutors claim Yanez told them previously that he did not know where the gun was, but Yanez’s attorneys believe that statement does not prove the gun didn’t exist.

The document states Yanez saw Castile’s gun. In his formal statement taken the day after the shooting, Yanez describes what the gun looked like, the caliber and the color, and the description matches the gun that fell from Castile’s right pocket after he was shot.

Prosecutors say that’s not what happened.

“Based upon the evidence, we believe that Castile never removed, nor tried to remove, his handgun from his front right pocket, which was a foot deep,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said when the charges were announced in November of last year.

The court hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Ramsey County Court.

If convicted of second degree manslaughter, Yanez could spend up to 10 years in prison.