Defense Secretary Mattis Warns NATO To Pay Up

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has told NATO allies that they must start increasing defense spending by year-end or the Trump administration will “moderate its commitment” to them.
That’s according to a text of his remarks to the alliance’s 27 other defense ministers — who are meeting in Brussels.
He’s not detailing how the U.S. might lessen its commitment if NATO members fall short.
Mattis is echoing a demand made repeatedly by President Donald Trump.
The Pentagon chief says NATO must adopt a plan this year that sets milestone dates for governments to meet a military funding goal of 2 percent of gross domestic product.
