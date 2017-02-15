Mother Of Murdered Boy Pushing For Tougher Laws On Child Killers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On March 8, 2017, Samuel Christopher Jones is scheduled for release from Oak Park Heights prison. Jones was incarcerated back in 2003 for the unintentional second degree murder of a child in his care.

The 35-year-old will be paroled after serving just over 13 years of his 20 year sentence for the killing of Cyndi Sweat’s first born child, 3-year-old Cameron.

“We’re letting a baby killer out on the street,” Sweats said.

Jones was baby-sitting Cameron back in February 2003 while Cyndi was working. Police say the child had been severely beaten, kicked about his torso and his head pounded into a hallway wall. He was also found with cigarette burns on his body and it appeared as though duct tape was used to muffle his screams.

Sweats has tried but was unsuccessful in her attempts to block Jones’ upcoming release.

“This is something I’ve been fighting hard against and for it to happen I have to digest and accept it like I did my son’s death,” she said.

The recent death of another child in Crystal at the hands of the child’s boyfriend has once again shaken Cyndi Sweats.

“It breaks my heart for that mom and dad,” she said.

She’s now pushing to get the attention of state lawmakers to urge them to take a hard look at child abuse.

Sweats is proposing “Cameron’s Law,” which would hold child killers to harsher penalties. It also aims to prevent or restrict the use of plea deals as a way to keep offenders from pleading to lesser crimes in exchange for lighter sentences.

“It’s hard,” Sweats said. “I’ve wanted to give up so many times and I look at that little face and I say, ‘I can’t.’ Because there are so many other little faces like that that need me, to stand up for them.”

Cyndi Sweats has written a number of legislators urging them to take up the cause. But so far, she hasn’t received much support or even written responses to her letters.

However, legal experts say every child abuse case is different. Pointing out that plea deals are often times essential if available evidence leaves a conviction in doubt.

There is some judicial leeway at sentencing with what is known as “Blakely factors.” It allows a judge to upward depart from sentencing guidelines and go beyond a maximum sentence. It is used particularly in cases where the victim is vulnerable, such as with children or if the perpetrator demonstrated extreme cruelty.