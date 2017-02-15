Castile Case Will Head To Trial After Judge Denies Defense Motion To Dismiss

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The case against a St. Anthony Police officer for the death of Philando Castile will head to trial.
A Ramsey County Judge Wednesday dismissed a motion from Officer Jeronimo Yanez’s attorneys to dismiss the charges against him, including manslaughter. Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile, a black man, in a traffic stop in July.
The Ramsey County Attorney conducted an investigation into what happened — including a review of squad car video that wasn’t made public — and charged Yanez with Castile’s death. He’s currently out on bail.