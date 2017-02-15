Police: 22-Year-Old Shot & Killed In Duluth; Person Of Interest In Custody

February 15, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Duluth, Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have a person of interest in custody following a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon inside a residence on the 500 block of East 11th Street, according to police.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duluth Police say they have identified a possible motive, but are not saying what it is. In addition to the person of interest, they were also searching for several others that may be connected.

The shooting caused a couple of nearby schools to go on lockdown for about 45 minutes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia