Police: 22-Year-Old Shot & Killed In Duluth; Person Of Interest In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Duluth have a person of interest in custody following a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon inside a residence on the 500 block of East 11th Street, according to police.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Duluth Police say they have identified a possible motive, but are not saying what it is. In addition to the person of interest, they were also searching for several others that may be connected.
The shooting caused a couple of nearby schools to go on lockdown for about 45 minutes.