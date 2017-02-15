Boat Named After Fallen Soldiers Stolen From Shakopee Storage Facility

February 15, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Boat Theft, Shakopee Police Department, Some Gave All

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Shakopee are asking for the public’s help after a boat dedicated to honoring fallen soldiers was recently stolen.

Authorities say the boat was stolen from a storage facility in Shakopee sometime within the last two months. The boat is a Silver Tracker Pro Guide V175 with a distinctive American flag wrap. The wrap includes the words “Some Gave All” and has names of soldiers that have been killed in action.

Anyone with information about the theft or who many know where the boat is should contact the Shakopee Police Department at (952) 233-9400.

