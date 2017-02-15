Toddler Allegedly Killed By Crystal Man Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A toddler who was allegedly killed by his mother’s 21-year-old boyfriend Sunday has been identified.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the male victim as Joshua Isaiah Lockhart, Jr.

Quran Jabari Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder and is currently in custody, court documents filed Tuesday in Hennepin County show. Mitchell’s bail has been set at $1 million. He is not the boy’s father.

According to a criminal complaint, officers in the north Minneapolis suburb responded late Saturday night to a home on Adair Avenue after the boy’s mother called 911, saying her son wasn’t breathing. Officers found the child covered in bruises, unconscious and “very critically ill.”

Emergency crews brought the boy to Children’s Hospital, where he was placed on life support. Doctors discovered the child had suffered several episodes of cardiac arrest and was neurologically unresponsive.

The boy died Sunday night, the complaint states. Investigators say the boy’s mother told police that she saw Mitchell hit the child with a shoe and punch and kick him. Police said they believe the mother was also a victim of abuse.

When talking with investigators, Mitchell said that the child, who was ill, refused to lie down Saturday night, so he hit the boy in the face with a flip-flop “no more than five times,” the complaint states. Mitchell also said that he “used his foot” on the child, but made sure not to hit the boy too hard.

The medical examiner on Wednesday said that an autopsy revealed the presence of blunt force injuries. However, the manner and cause of death are pending further investigation by the medical examiner and Crystal police.

On Tuesday, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering said the child’s death was preventable and that Micthell should have been in jail for a November assault, but he only served two days behind bars.

If convicted of the murder charge, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He is slated to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.