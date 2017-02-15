Member Of SMSU Wheelchair Basketball Team Dies Unexpectedly

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials at Southwest Minnesota State University say a member of the men’s wheelchair basketball team has died.
John Herndon, 22, died unexpectedly Tuesday.
Chris Hmielewski, the athletic director for the SMSU Mustangs, said that the school was “heartbroken and deeply saddened” to learn of Herndon’s passing.
“Our love and thoughts are with his family, teammates and friends,” Hmielewski said in a statement. “The Mustang wheelchair basketball team is a family and an extremely close knit team.”
The athletic director said the university will provide support for those grieving the loss of a friend and teammate.
Herndon, originally from Warren, Michigan, was a junior at SMSU who sought to major in exercise science. This was his first year on the wheelchair basketball team.
The university says funeral services are pending.