4 Things To Know: Verizon-Yahoo Deal, Red Wing Campaign & More

February 16, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Donald Trump, Red Wing, Verizon, Yahoo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, Feb. 16. They include a potentially major deal between Yahoo and Verizon, and Red Wing closing in on a major contest haul.

Fast Food Mogul Withdraws As Labor Secretary Nominee

Andrew Puzder has withdrawn as President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary. His announcement came ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday. Republicans had raised concerns over Puzder’s failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the United States.

Another Arrest In Kim Jong Nam’s Death

Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. He was the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Authorities believe someone grabbed his face from behind and poisoned him at an airport in Malaysia.

Verizon Closing In On Yahoo Deal

Verizon is close to a new deal to buy Yahoo, but for less money. Bloomberg reports the renegotiated deal would reduce the nearly $5 billion price tag — by about 250 million. It follows Verizon’s disclosure of a massive security breach that exposed the data of 1 billion users.

Red Wing Could Be In The Money

The city of Red Wing is first in line to win $500,000 in a national contest that would help small businesses. Four other cities are in the running. Red Wing says it would use the money to get marketing and business advice, plus make improvements to downtown. Voting ends at midnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia