4 Things To Know: Verizon-Yahoo Deal, Red Wing Campaign & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, Feb. 16. They include a potentially major deal between Yahoo and Verizon, and Red Wing closing in on a major contest haul.
Fast Food Mogul Withdraws As Labor Secretary Nominee
Andrew Puzder has withdrawn as President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary. His announcement came ahead of his confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday. Republicans had raised concerns over Puzder’s failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the United States.
Another Arrest In Kim Jong Nam’s Death
Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam. He was the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Authorities believe someone grabbed his face from behind and poisoned him at an airport in Malaysia.
Verizon Closing In On Yahoo Deal
Verizon is close to a new deal to buy Yahoo, but for less money. Bloomberg reports the renegotiated deal would reduce the nearly $5 billion price tag — by about 250 million. It follows Verizon’s disclosure of a massive security breach that exposed the data of 1 billion users.
Red Wing Could Be In The Money
The city of Red Wing is first in line to win $500,000 in a national contest that would help small businesses. Four other cities are in the running. Red Wing says it would use the money to get marketing and business advice, plus make improvements to downtown. Voting ends at midnight.