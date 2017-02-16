60s In February? Record Temps Possible This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A string of February temperature records could fall this weekend as highs are expected to climb near 60 degrees for several days, and even into next week.
WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the spring-like weather will arrive Friday, as a gush of warm air moves into the state from the southwest. The Twin Cities metro will should see highs Friday in the upper 50s while communities in the southwest could see temperatures in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday took to be much the same, with sunshine and highs nearing 60 degrees in many areas. Monday also looks to bring highs near 60, although the unusual warmth will likely be accompanied by rain showers and thunderstorms.
How unusual are temps in the 50s & 60s in February? High temps will be 20 to 30 degrees above normal Friday through Wednesday! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qkqYOIZzYH
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 16, 2017
The National Weather Service says the balmy weekend forecast will have highs that are 20 to 30 degrees above average. The Twin Cities hasn’t seen this kind of warmth in February since 1981.
As for records, the numbers to beat for the Twin Cities are: 55 degrees for Friday; 58 degrees for Saturday; 57 degrees for Sunday; and 57 degrees for Monday.
One record that might not be broken is the monthly record high, which was set back in 1896 with a temperature of 64 degrees.
Looking ahead, the spring-like warmth is expected to stick around through much of next week. As for March, the seasonal outlook looks to be warmer than usual for the Midwest.
The March-May seasonal outlook released today anticipates warmer than usual conditions for much of the country. https://t.co/dfWJFLTXzj pic.twitter.com/n1UkiKVX1F
— NWSCPC (@NWSCPC) February 16, 2017