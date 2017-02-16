60s In February? Record Temps Possible This Weekend

February 16, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A string of February temperature records could fall this weekend as highs are expected to climb near 60 degrees for several days, and even into next week.

WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the spring-like weather will arrive Friday, as a gush of warm air moves into the state from the southwest. The Twin Cities metro will should see highs Friday in the upper 50s while communities in the southwest could see temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday took to be much the same, with sunshine and highs nearing 60 degrees in many areas. Monday also looks to bring highs near 60, although the unusual warmth will likely be accompanied by rain showers and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says the balmy weekend forecast will have highs that are 20 to 30 degrees above average. The Twin Cities hasn’t seen this kind of warmth in February since 1981.

As for records, the numbers to beat for the Twin Cities are: 55 degrees for Friday; 58 degrees for Saturday; 57 degrees for Sunday; and 57 degrees for Monday.

One record that might not be broken is the monthly record high, which was set back in 1896 with a temperature of 64 degrees.

Looking ahead, the spring-like warmth is expected to stick around through much of next week. As for March, the seasonal outlook looks to be warmer than usual for the Midwest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia