Trump: Spotlight On ‘Low-Life Leakers,’ GOP Calls For Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning “low-life leakers” of classified information that they will be caught.
In a pair of tweets Thursday, Trump says, “Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!”
Trump writes, “the spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!”
Trump’s national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned at Trump’s urging this week after a series of reports revealed Flynn held addressed the issue of sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was in office.
On Wednesday, Trump said it was “really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.”
He tweeted Wednesday that “classified information is illegally given out by `intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Whistle blowers in the correct name and they are protected by law.