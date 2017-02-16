Trump: Spotlight On ‘Low-Life Leakers,’ GOP Calls For Probe

February 16, 2017 10:50 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning “low-life leakers” of classified information that they will be caught.

In a pair of tweets Thursday, Trump says, “Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!”

Trump writes, “the spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!”

Trump’s national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned at Trump’s urging this week after a series of reports revealed Flynn held addressed the issue of sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was in office.

On Wednesday, Trump said it was “really a sad thing that he was treated so badly.”

He tweeted Wednesday that “classified information is illegally given out by `intelligence’ like candy. Very un-American!”

  1. Allen Ruehmann says:
    February 16, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Whistle blowers in the correct name and they are protected by law.

