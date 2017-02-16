2 Hospitalized, Dozens Displaced Following Montrose Apartment Fire

MONTROSE, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of residents were displaced and two were hospitalized following an overnight fire at a Montrose apartment complex.
Fire crews responded late Wednesday night to the Rosehaven Apartments on Garfield Avenue, city officials say.
It took firefighters from multiple agencies about 30 minutes to knock down the flames, which were contained to one apartment. Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Emergency crews brought two people to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.
Monstrose Assistant Fire Chief Matt Menard said that residents were “extremely lucky.”
“This went as good as it possibly could,” he said.
The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.