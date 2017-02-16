Stillwater Ice Castles Closing Due To Mild Weather

February 16, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Stillwater Ice Castles, Warm Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials said due to this week’s mild weather and more warmth coming to the Twin Cities this weekend, the Stillwater Ice Castles are closing for the season.

Thursday is the final day people can head to Stillwater to visit the ice castles. In the days to come, the ice castles will be demolished.

The Stillwater Ice Castles, about an acre in size, opened in early January and were open to visitors for about six weeks. The castles featured ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers that were lit up at night.

