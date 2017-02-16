Twin Cities Driving Ranges Opening Friday, Golf Courses Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the middle of February, but it’ll feel more like late April this weekend and Twin Cities golf courses are taking advantage.
Officials with the Three Rivers Park District are opening driving ranges at Glen Lake Golf and Practice Center in Minnetonka and Cleary Lake Regional Park in Prior Lake. The practice ranges will be open at 10 a.m. until sunset, and they’ll remain open as long as the weather allows.
Cedar Creek Golf Course in Albertville will be open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, to host the earliest golf tournament in the history of Minnesota golf. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s this weekend, even the high 50s on Sunday.
Other practices ranges expected to be open this weekend include Braemar in Edina, Chomonix in Lino Lakes and Columbia, Gross and Hiawatha in Minneapolis. Shadowbrooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie is also expected to be open for play on Friday.