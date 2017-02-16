Working For The Weekend: Top Entertainment Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a warm, sunny weekend to look forward to, many of you might be ready to start having fun.

There are a lot of fun events this weekend, from Minneapolis to St. Paul, to Mall of America and the Minnesota Zoo.

Minnesota Zoo Tropical Beach Party

With the warm up this weekend, the Minnesota Zoo is celebrating with a Tropical Beach Party. Along with special shark feedings and bird shows, the Beach Party includes two giant sandboxes, so don’t forget to “bring your own pail” or favorite sand toy!

The beach party takes place this weekend through March 12. Here is more information.

Mall Of America Pop-Up Museum

Head to Mall of America Sunday for a free “pop-up” museum. The Minnesota Children’s Museum is partnering with Twin Cities Trapeze and high school robotics teams to combine play, science and exploration.

Enjoy static trapeze, juggling and acrobatics performances. The “pop-up” museum is this Sunday in the Rotunda. Here is more information.

Minnesota Home & Patio Show

Whether building your house or getting ready for a remodel, the Minnesota Home & Patio Show is for you. From roofs to windows and gutters, pools and hot tubs, you can find it all at the St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend.

The 38th annual show is open Thursday through Sunday. Here is more information.

Minnesota Golf Show

Driving ranges are opening this unusually warm weekend, so why not swing by the Minnesota Golf Show for great deals on clubs and apparel. You can also demo the latest golf equipment, take a free 10-minute lesson from a PGA Professional or book a golf trip.

The Golf Show takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Here is more information.

Prior Lake Winterfest

Also happening this weekend, Polaris and the Vikings are teaming up for the second Winterfest in Prior Lake. The three-day, event will include appearances by current and former Vikings players, as well as Vikings cheerleaders and Viktor the Viking.

Throughout the weekend you can visit the Winterfest village, take a polar plunge, play in the bean bag toss and the event concludes with fireworks. Here is more information.