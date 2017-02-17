4 Things To Know: Unlimited Data Plans, Flu Shots & More

February 17, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Delta Air Lines, Donald Trump, Environmental Protection Agency, Flu

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the top stories you need to know about from Friday, Feb. 17. They include a return to meal service on some Delta flights, and a host of new data plans from the major cell carriers.

Final Vote On EPA Head Friday

Senate Democrats staged another all-night session on President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. In a 54-to-46 vote, the Senate moved to end debate on Scott Pruitt’s nomination. Opponents claim the Oklahoma Attorney General’s beliefs are in contrast with the mission of the EPA to protect human health and the environment. A final vote will happen later Friday.

Unlimited Data Plans Unveiled

If you’re looking for a new data plan, Friday might be your lucky day. T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T are launching their unlimited plans. It’s an effort to compete with Verizon. The company unveiled an $80 per month unlimited plan during the Grammys Sunday.

There’s Still Time To Get A Flu Shot

Getting flu shots helped cut trips to the doctor in half this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vaccine has been 43 percent effective against the most dominant strain of the flu that’s going around. And if you haven’t gotten one, it’s not too late.

Free Meals On Some Delta Flights

Free meals are coming back to Delta flights. Starting March 1, the airline will offer complementary meals to passengers on transcontinental flights between New York’s JFK Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco. Delta will also add free meals to other longer domestic routes. You can expect breakfast sandwiches, turkey sandwiches and veggie wraps.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Ski Report

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia