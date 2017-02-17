4 Things To Know: Unlimited Data Plans, Flu Shots & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the top stories you need to know about from Friday, Feb. 17. They include a return to meal service on some Delta flights, and a host of new data plans from the major cell carriers.
Final Vote On EPA Head Friday
Senate Democrats staged another all-night session on President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. In a 54-to-46 vote, the Senate moved to end debate on Scott Pruitt’s nomination. Opponents claim the Oklahoma Attorney General’s beliefs are in contrast with the mission of the EPA to protect human health and the environment. A final vote will happen later Friday.
Unlimited Data Plans Unveiled
If you’re looking for a new data plan, Friday might be your lucky day. T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T are launching their unlimited plans. It’s an effort to compete with Verizon. The company unveiled an $80 per month unlimited plan during the Grammys Sunday.
There’s Still Time To Get A Flu Shot
Getting flu shots helped cut trips to the doctor in half this flu season. The Centers for Disease Control estimates the vaccine has been 43 percent effective against the most dominant strain of the flu that’s going around. And if you haven’t gotten one, it’s not too late.
Free Meals On Some Delta Flights
Free meals are coming back to Delta flights. Starting March 1, the airline will offer complementary meals to passengers on transcontinental flights between New York’s JFK Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco. Delta will also add free meals to other longer domestic routes. You can expect breakfast sandwiches, turkey sandwiches and veggie wraps.