Chicago Officer Faces 1st-Degree Murder Charge In Death Of Mpls. Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — First-degree murder charges have been filed against a Chicago Amtrak police officer in connection to the shooting death of a Minneapolis man.
On Friday, Officer LaRoyce Tankson, 31, turned himself into the authorities late Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court in Chicago at noon.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says 25-year-old Chad Robertson died Wednesday, one week after being shot.
Robertson was taking a bus from Memphis, Tennessee, to Minneapolis and was on a stopover in Chicago when the shooting occurred.
According to family members, the transit officer fired at Robertson as he ran during an encounter near Union Station. The officer reportedly fired twice, striking Robertson once in the left shoulder.
Guglielmi says the man’s wounds were considered non-life-threatening at the time. He says the wounded man was found with cash and narcotics, but was unarmed.
Attorney Douglas Hopson of Chicago tells the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that Robertson’s family will now be considering a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.
