Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Amelia & Chris, Day 2 In Lutsen

LUTSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — All month long, WCCO is on the road highlighting some of our favorite spots across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Lake Superior is this week’s stop, and Chris Shaffer and Amelia Santaniello are about four hours north of the Twin Cities in Lutsen.

The North Shore of Lake Superior, from Duluth all the way up to Canada, is simply one of the best parts of Minnesota. Driving up Highway 61, you’re greeted with spectacular views of the lake the entire time.

And on a clear, sunny day like Friday, it’s just that much better. The size of the lake makes it seem like you’re looking at the ocean. While video gives a great idea what you can expect when you come up here, making the trip to see it in person can only do it justice.

While we’re on these trips, we try to find all kinds of places to eat. The Harbor House Grille in Grand Marais is about 20 miles north of Lutsen. It’s in a converted house with great local art all over the walls.

The crew stopped in and recommend the burger and the reuben. And when you’re done with lunch or dinner, the lake is just across the street.

We capped our experience Friday with the only way you can do it in Lutsen: Hitting the slopes for downhill skiing and doing some dogsledding.

Skiing at Lutsen

There are a lot of great activities to do when you come to Lutsen any time of year. When you’re here in winter, skiing or snowboarding tops the list. Amelia hadn’t done it for a while, so she geared up with Chris to tackle the slopes.

Stoney Creek Sled Dogs

Amelia and Chris went downhill skiing in the morning, then relaxed in the woods Friday afternoon. Take a look at our dogsled adventure, just up the Sawbill Trail, with the Stoney Creek Sled Dogs.

Here is more information on Stoney Creek Sled Dogs.