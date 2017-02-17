Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Skiing At Lutsen

LUTSEN, Minn. (WCCO) – All month long, we’re visiting some of our favorite lake spots for our winter series of Goin’ to the Lake.
This week, Chris Shaffer and Amelia Santaniello are about four hours north of the Twin Cities in Tofte and Lutsen.
There are a lot of great activities to do when you come to Lutsen any time of year. When you’re here in winter, skiing or snowboarding tops the list. Amelia hadn’t done it for a while, so she geared up with Chris to tackle the slopes.
“Skiing is such a unique sport in that it’s something you get to do together. The family can ride the chairlift together. It’s a remarkably social sport and you’re still doing activity,” ski instructor Jim Vick said.
Check out the video to see how Amelia and Chris did.