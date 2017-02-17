Goin’ To The (Frozen) Lake: Stoney Creek Sled Dogs

LUTSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s been an absolutely perfect Friday in Lutsen with sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees.
It’s unusually warm for this time of year up here, but still cool enough to enjoy winter activities.
Amelia and Chris went downhill skiing in the morning, then relaxed in the woods Friday afternoon. Take a look at our dogsled adventure, just up the Sawbill Trail, with the Stoney Creek Sled Dogs.
“It’s what they love to do. They love to pull,” dog trainer Rita Wehseler said. “I’ve got a great group of dogs. My A team just finished second in the John Beargrease in the distance race.”
The dogs are trained by commands and know when to go left or right, when to speed up or slow down.
“To go through the beautiful Superior National Forest, I can’t think of a better way to spend my day. It’s better than having a regular job,” Wehseler said. “To see what the training has done and how they’ve matured into what they love to do. That’s what I like to see.”