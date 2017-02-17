Daily High Temperature Busted In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new high temperature record has been logged in the Twin Cities.
Temperatures Friday, Feb. 17 reached 59 degrees and climbing as of 2 p.m.
The previous record for this day was 55 degrees in 1981.
All indications pointed to the metro area reaching 60 degrees before the end of the afternoon.
WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said that the area missed breaking the record for the earliest 60-degree day on record by two days. It reached that benchmark on Feb. 15, 1921.
The weather is expected to remain unseasonably warm through the long holiday weekend, and perhaps even a few days beyond. So don’t be surprised if a few more daily records end up falling before the warm snap breaks.
The highest temperature ever recorded in February in the Twin Cities was 64 degrees. Augustyniak said it’s conceivable that record may too fall.