Kayaker's Body Found On Mississippi River Shore

February 17, 2017 1:16 PM
WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Winona County are investigating the death of a kayaker whose body was found on the shores of the Mississippi River.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude says deputies learned the man had gone kayaking and failed to return. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources employee found the man’s vehicle parked at the Minneiska boat landing about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Game wardens, sheriff’s deputies, the Winona dive/rescue team and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter were called out to search. The Winona Daily News reports the body of the man, dressed in a wetsuit, was found shortly before 1 a.m. Friday about 10 feet from shore and not far from the boat landing.

Ganrude says there were cuts on his hands and his kayak was nowhere to be found.

