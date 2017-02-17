Authorities ID Baby Killed In Alleged Montevideo Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified an 11-day-old baby that died last month in what is being investigated as a homicide.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the baby as Cassius Charles Ironheart-Proell. The baby, who was brought to the hospital by family, was pronounced dead on Jan. 18 at Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital. An autopsy was performed the next day to determine a cause of death, which has not yet been released.
The Montevideo Police Department is investigating the baby’s death, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No arrests have been made, but authorities said there is no threat to the public.