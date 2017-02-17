Officer’s Knowledge Of ‘Letgo’ App Leads To Robbery Charges; Suspect At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County officials say a St. Paul police officer’s knowledge of a cell phone marketplace app led to charges being filed against a robbery suspect.

Mario James Dupay, 18, of St. Paul is charged with two felony counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in connection to two robbery incidents that occurred in early January. Police have not yet been unable to locate and arrest Dupay.

On Jan. 9, a woman and her male companion who were attempting to sell her vehicle over a smartphone “letgo” app were held by gunpoint at an agreed upon location and her car was stolen, the complaint said.

The following day, a man attempting to purchase an engagement ring from a person using the name “Chris Smith” on the “letgo” app was robbed of $500 by gunpoint. The suspects fled in a car similar to the stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police suspected the two robberies were being committed by the same individuals.

According to the complaint, the investigating officer, identified as Officer Yager, had previous experience with the app and actually used it to sell and buy items – as it’s intended. He used the app to find the seller “Chris Smith”, located a posting for a diamond ring and using the app’s GPS feature, was able to locate a general area of the seller – an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Youngman Avenue.

After confirming the item was still for sale, the officer drove to the location and located the stolen vehicle. The officer activated his emergency lights and a man fled from the driver’s side into a nearby wooded area. The suspect was not located.

According to the complaint, a juvenile female passenger in the vehicle identified the suspect as Dupay. The girl’s mother told police her daughter has been running away from home to be with Dupay. The mother also said he was a “predator” and she has an unserved restraining order issued in Dakota County, prohibiting him from having contact with her daughter.

Police recovered a .38 Special handgun from inside the stolen vehicle.

Two other juvenile suspects were located and admitted to being with Dupay at the time of the robberies and that they went along just to make sure Dupay didn’t get shot.

If located and convicted, Dupay could face up to 20 years in prison per charge.