Peter And The Starcatcher @ Ritz Theater

February 17, 2017 12:00 PM

“Let your imagination soar in this swashbuckling Peter Pan prequel for grown-ups. Based on the bestselling novel, this fantastical comedy explores how a Victorian street urchin ultimately becomes The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Follow the nameless orphan and his ambitious friend Molly as they protect the world from a greedy band of pirates. Winner of five Tony Awards, Peter and the Starcatcher is a theatrical tour de force! Award-winning director and scenic designer Joel Sass helms this wildly imaginative story of unbreakable friendship that places child-like wonder at the heart of grown-up theater.”

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia