Peter And The Starcatcher @ Ritz Theater

“Let your imagination soar in this swashbuckling Peter Pan prequel for grown-ups. Based on the bestselling novel, this fantastical comedy explores how a Victorian street urchin ultimately becomes The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Follow the nameless orphan and his ambitious friend Molly as they protect the world from a greedy band of pirates. Winner of five Tony Awards, Peter and the Starcatcher is a theatrical tour de force! Award-winning director and scenic designer Joel Sass helms this wildly imaginative story of unbreakable friendship that places child-like wonder at the heart of grown-up theater.”
Peter And The Starcatcher @ Ritz TheaterFebruary 17, 2017 12:00 PM
