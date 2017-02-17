Randolph Dance Team Putting Small City On The Map

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ask any dancer at the Minnesota State High School League Girls Dance Team State Tournament whether dancing is a sport? They’ll tell you.

“It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of sweat a lot of tears,” Carli Shorter from Randolph said.

It’s especially hard work when you’re a newer team in town. From a town with only a few hundred people.

“There are not a lot of girls at our school but there is a lot of competition to dance,” Maddy Woodman, a Rockettes captain, said.

The Randolph Rockettes have been around less than 10 years, but their dance team has gone to state for the last four.

Parents say they are proud of their girls who have put the town on the map to let Minnesota know there is more to Randolph than tractor parades, though they are proud of that too.

“We’re a small town and for our girls to get to do this is very exciting,” Jennifer Miller, a parent, said. “Makes you want to cry.”

As the Rockettes took the floor at Target Center Friday, the girls showed what they and their coaches have worked all year for.

“When we walk out I just get teary eyed every time,” coach Melissa Augustine said.

But the competition means much more than a shot at a medal. It’s about doing what they love, and showing small towns have big talent.

“We just feel good we did our best out there,” Woodman said.