1 Hospitalized After School Bus Explodes In Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is hurt after a school bus exploded Friday afternoon in Rochester.
The explosion happened at about 4 p.m. inside of the maintenance garage of First Student bus company. Five employees were inside the garage at the time.
The Rochester Fire Department says one man was injured and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known.
Five buses inside the garage were severely damaged. The fire department says the bus that caught fire was powered by liquid propane.
The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
