Twin Cities Restaurant Patios Opening Amid Heat Wave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is flirting with record-breaking temperatures over the next few days, and a number of restaurants in the Twin Cities are taking advantage of the break from winter weather.
Jason DeRusha tracked a number of places claiming their patios would be open so long as temperatures allowed. Here is a partial list:
6 Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata, MN 55391
Betty Danger’s Country Club
2501 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
1900 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Eat Street Social
18 W 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Wicked Wort Brewing
4165 W Broadway Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Lela
5601 W 78th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55439
Parma 8200
5600 W 83rd Street #100, Bloomington, MN 55437
Smack Shack
603 N Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Tavern On The Avenue
825 W Jefferson Avenue, St Paul, MN 55102
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Edina Grill
5028 France Avenue S, Edina, MN 55424
Pier 500
500 1st Street, Hudson, WI 54016
Pub 500
500 S Front Street, Mankato, MN 56001