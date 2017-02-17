Twin Cities Restaurant Patios Opening Amid Heat Wave

February 17, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Jason DeRusha, Patios, Warm Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is flirting with record-breaking temperatures over the next few days, and a number of restaurants in the Twin Cities are taking advantage of the break from winter weather.

Jason DeRusha tracked a number of places claiming their patios would be open so long as temperatures allowed. Here is a partial list:

6 Smith
294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata, MN 55391

Betty Danger’s Country Club
2501 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge
1900 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Eat Street Social
18 W 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Wicked Wort Brewing
4165 W Broadway Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Lela
5601 W 78th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55439

Parma 8200
5600 W 83rd Street #100, Bloomington, MN 55437

Smack Shack
603 N Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Tavern On The Avenue
825 W Jefferson Avenue, St Paul, MN 55102

Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Edina Grill
5028 France Avenue S, Edina, MN 55424

Pier 500
500 1st Street, Hudson, WI 54016

Pub 500
500 S Front Street, Mankato, MN 56001

