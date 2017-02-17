Twin Cities Restaurant Patios Opening Amid Heat Wave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is flirting with record-breaking temperatures over the next few days, and a number of restaurants in the Twin Cities are taking advantage of the break from winter weather.

Jason DeRusha tracked a number of places claiming their patios would be open so long as temperatures allowed. Here is a partial list:

6 Smith

294 Grove Lane E, Wayzata, MN 55391

Betty Danger’s Country Club

2501 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge

1900 Marshall Street NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

What other patios will be open? I'm hearing @6smithwayzata @BettyDangersCC @PsychoSuzis let me know if you see a #PatioOpen — DeRusha Eats (@DeRushaEats) February 17, 2017

Eat Street Social

18 W 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404

PSSSST! We are opening our patio at 4 pm for happy hour. There's only 8 tables, so don't tell your friends. pic.twitter.com/vcTWWNIWru — Eat St Social (@Eat_St_Social) February 17, 2017

Wicked Wort Brewing

4165 W Broadway Avenue, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

The sun is shining down on this beautiful 60 degree day here in Robbinsdale MN. We open at Noon, and our patio is waiting for ya! pic.twitter.com/InaE0N8RZH — Wicked Wort Brewing (@WickedWort) February 17, 2017

Lela

5601 W 78th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55439

PATIO ALERT: @LelaMpls will be open 11am-2pm Saturday & Sunday. $8 Gin Ricky cocktail; Dogs are welcome. Who else has patios open? — DeRusha Eats (@DeRushaEats) February 17, 2017

Parma 8200

5600 W 83rd Street #100, Bloomington, MN 55437

.@DeRushaEats our patio will be open all weekend! Bring on the warm weather. ☀️🍷 pic.twitter.com/lBniWlGkJS — Parma 8200 (@Parma8200) February 17, 2017

Smack Shack

603 N Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The patio is open! Put away your parka and join us for lunch or happy hour on the patio. Cheers to warm weather. https://t.co/NAO9DAD4ur — Smack Shack (@Smack_Shack) February 17, 2017

Tavern On The Avenue

825 W Jefferson Avenue, St Paul, MN 55102

Voted #1 Patio in Mankato! Tell all your friends, our patio is now open for seating! 😎🙌 #eatlocal #patioweather… https://t.co/xofCjtMYaV — Tav on The Ave (@TavOnTheAve) February 17, 2017

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Remember me? I'm open and ready for the ☀️ sun!! Come hang on the Nomads "original" patio and soak up these… https://t.co/z7tnVvEVpG — Nomad World Pub (@NomadMilwaukee) February 17, 2017

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Parkway, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Edina Grill

5028 France Avenue S, Edina, MN 55424

The flowers may not be blooming but the patio will be open this weekend if you want to dine outside with your… https://t.co/jkZ8n9yXc9 — Edina Grill (@edinagrill) February 17, 2017

Pier 500

500 1st Street, Hudson, WI 54016

60's?!!! Our patio is OPEN!!! Get down here and enjoy!! ☀️👍#patioinfebruary @ Pier 500 https://t.co/EcAufRg59Q — Pier 500 (@Pier500Hudson) February 17, 2017

Pub 500

500 S Front Street, Mankato, MN 56001