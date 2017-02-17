‘U’ Student Arrested For Anti-Semitic Vandalism

February 17, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Anti-Semitism, University Of Minnesota, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested someone in connection with recent anti-Semitic graffiti on the University of Minnesota campus.

University police said Thursday they took a student into custody on suspicious of vandalizing part of the 17th Avenue Residence Hall.

The 18-year-old student reportedly drew a swastika on a desk in a public part of the residence hall.

“The University of Minnesota condemns all acts of hate on our campus,” a university representative said. “We are a community that values respect, inclusion and diversity. Hate is not welcome here.”

Police said the student has been enrolled at the U since last autumn.

There have been seven incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti or propaganda on campus, according to the school’s Bias Response and Referral Network. In one case earlier this month, a drawing on a Jewish student’s dry erase board stated “Nazis Rule,” written above a swastika and what appeared to be a concentration camp.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ben Boniff says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Dumb move…..meanwhile more Arabic and Muslim flags and propaganda shows up daily wherever the future “potential terrorist” types elect to place it. That however is allllllllll good

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia