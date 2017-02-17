‘U’ Student Arrested For Anti-Semitic Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested someone in connection with recent anti-Semitic graffiti on the University of Minnesota campus.
University police said Thursday they took a student into custody on suspicious of vandalizing part of the 17th Avenue Residence Hall.
The 18-year-old student reportedly drew a swastika on a desk in a public part of the residence hall.
“The University of Minnesota condemns all acts of hate on our campus,” a university representative said. “We are a community that values respect, inclusion and diversity. Hate is not welcome here.”
Police said the student has been enrolled at the U since last autumn.
There have been seven incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti or propaganda on campus, according to the school’s Bias Response and Referral Network. In one case earlier this month, a drawing on a Jewish student’s dry erase board stated “Nazis Rule,” written above a swastika and what appeared to be a concentration camp.
